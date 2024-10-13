Panic at Barcelona? Lamine Yamal withdraws from Spain squad through injury with winger spotted limping out of stadium after Denmark win

Getty ImagesJack McRaePanic at Barcelona? Lamine Yamal withdraws from Spain squad through injury with winger spotted limping out of stadium after Denmark winL. YamalSpainSpain vs DenmarkUEFA Nations League ABarcelonaLamine Yamal has withdrawn from the Spain squad after picking up an injury against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowYamal withdraws from Spain squadWinger limped out of stadium after Denmark winFears over major injury subside<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which striker has the highest shooting rating in EA Sports FC25?</h3><ul><li>Robert Lewandowski</li><li>Erling Haaland</li><li>Harry Kane</li><li>Kylian Mbappé</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is the fastest player in EA Sports FC25?</h3><ul><li>Vini Jr.</li><li>Karim Adeyemi</li><li>Alphonso Davies</li><li>Kylian Mbappé</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who among these players has the highest passing accuracy?</h3><ul><li>Kevin De Bruyne</li><li>Bruno Fernandes</li><li>Manuel Neuer</li><li>Martin Ødegaard</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which player has the highest dribbling rating in La Liga in FC25?</h3><ul><li>Vini Jr.</li><li>Marc-André ter Stegen</li><li>Kylian Mbappé</li><li>Jude Bellingham</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which skill of Jude Bellingham has the highest rating?</h3><ul><li>Shooting</li><li>Dribbling</li><li>Pace</li><li>Physicality</li></ul></section>Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below