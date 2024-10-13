Lamine YamalGetty Images
Jack McRae

Panic at Barcelona? Lamine Yamal withdraws from Spain squad through injury with winger spotted limping out of stadium after Denmark win

L. YamalSpainSpain vs DenmarkUEFA Nations League ABarcelona

Lamine Yamal has withdrawn from the Spain squad after picking up an injury against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Yamal withdraws from Spain squad
  • Winger limped out of stadium after Denmark win
  • Fears over major injury subside
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below