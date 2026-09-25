Overhead kick brilliance still there! Alejandro Garnacho accused of believing own hype as ex-Man Utd & Chelsea star enters last-chance Premier League saloon at Aston Villa

Cole added: “Careers like that are really easily rectifiable. But he needs to have the right voices around him to get to that next level. And I really do believe there is a player in there. We've seen it. We've seen that overhead kick years back with Manchester United. We need to see that again - those off-the-cuff, spontaneous shows of brilliance.

“I look at that and I think there's a player there and he's done some other stuff as well, not just that. But he needs a little bit of help and an arm around him. And I think if Emery has the patience to help him and then he's receiving the help, I think he can get back to it.

“But it has to come from him first. He needs to look at himself in the mirror and say, ‘what am I doing wrong and how can I get back to it?’ And hopefully he can. We saw Jadon Sancho as well. Jadon Sancho is another example. He went over there. He did try his best. I think he got injured at the wrong time. But football sometimes is all about luck and how the cookie crumbles.

“And if you are on the right side of wanting to make the best for yourself and getting better game by game, you've got to put the work in on the training field and show the manager how much you want to be there and get the work done.

“So it's not going to go in your favour all the time. But I just sense that he's got that little bit of a chip on his shoulder to say, ‘look what I've done, look where I've come from’. And it's not helped. I think he just needs to get back to ground zero and work his way up again.”