Ousmane Dembele makes PSG history! France international becomes first EVER player to score hat-tricks in consecutive matches, beating out the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Ousmane Dembele etched his name into Paris Saint-Germain's history by netting three goals against Brest, which was his second hat-trick of the week.
- Dembele scored three goals against Stuttgart in UCL
- Followed that up with another hat-trick against Brest
- French forward sets incredible record with the Parisians