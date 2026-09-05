Ousmane Dembele 'surprised' by Luis Enrique benching as PSG boss explains selection gamble for AS Monaco clash

Dembele was left out of the starting XI against Monaco on Friday. Manager Enrique surprised supporters and pundits alike by naming the forward among his substitutes. The attacker eventually entered the fray in the 68th minute, though he could not inspire his side to a victory over Monaco.

The decision to drop the Ballon d'Or winner caused a stir, especially given his recent schedule. He was recently substituted early against Rennes and completely rested against Lille. According to L'Equipe, Dembele had a very strong internal reaction to the managerial choice. The France international was fully expecting to start the match after enjoying a period of rest away from the club's training campus.