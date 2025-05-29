Ousmane Dembele: From Barcelona's €148m transfer flop to PSG's Ballon d'Or favourite on the verge of Champions League final glory

A player that looked destined to be remembered as one of the biggest wastes of money in football history now has a surprising shot at redemption

Around the turn of the year, Ludovic Giuly pointed out how lucky Ligue 1 was to have a player like Ousmane Dembele. "He is an incredible dribbler, who has both quick feet and great pace," the former Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain ace told Telefoot.

However, Giuly acknowledged that for all of Dembele's exciting attributes, the Paris Saint-Germain attacker's end product often left a lot to be desired. "If he was better at finishing," the retired winger said, "he could be one of the great players in Ligue 1. And, even more importantly, claim the Ballon d'Or."

Six months on, though, that's exactly the position Dembele finds himself in - because one of the game's great unfulfilled talents hasn't just sorted out his finishing this year, he's also finally got his head together...