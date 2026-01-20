‘The Oscars? One day’ - Cristiano Ronaldo earns Hollywood movie prediction as ‘billionaire’ Portuguese GOAT is backed to swap the football pitch for the big screen

World Cup-winning ex-Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has told Hochgepokert: “Could Cristiano Ronaldo end up being a huge movie star? Definitely. The surprise is why we don't see many more sports people in movies. We see rappers, we see influencers, we see so many well known people going into film but not sports people. Why?

“We are entertaining people as well. In sport, we have the character for that. I know that Eric Cantona has been doing that, Vinnie Jones, David Ginola, as well as Frank Leboeuf, have done that. Why can't more do that?

“I'm happy for Ronaldo. I think he has the charisma and the aura. Ronaldo is the most famous person on social networks. Can you imagine if he was in the middle of big Hollywood stars?

“He would have nothing to prove to those guys. He can say, ‘I know you're a big star, but I am Cristiano Ronaldo. I am probably one of the best players in football history. I am a billionaire. I won everything I could win in football. So who are you?’

“The Oscars? One day. Honestly, you can make a movie on his life. I have never seen someone stronger than him mentally. This guy is the most powerful human being I've ever seen mentally.”

