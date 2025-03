That trio, along with Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman and Utah Royals' Ally Sentnor, among top NWSL stars

Last season the NWSL turned heads with international players taking center stage, with Barbra Banda to Temwa Chawinga seemingly scoring almost every time they touched the ball. And then there were Brazilian stars such as Marta, Adriana and Angelina putting the Orlando Pride on the map.

This year, there are plenty of players to watch, and INDIVISA is here to break it down.