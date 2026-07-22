Omar Marmoush Was the Victim... Leandro Paredes Reopens Egypt's World Cup Wound with a Historic Moment!

Argentina lost the final to Spain, beaten by a Ferran Torres goal, yet their stars flew home with their heads held high. They had carried their status as "defending champions" all the way to the last match of the tournament.

Leandro Paredes got a special welcome from his family, who chose to honour him in remarkable fashion. They dedicated a painting to him capturing his standout moments of the tournament, revealed in photographs his wife Camila Galante posted on her personal "Instagram" account.

That painting depicted the moment Omar Marmoush was denied the chance to write a new chapter in Egypt's history in the round of 16. The score stood at 2-2 in the dying seconds of stoppage time when Marmoush broke away on a swift counter-attack that almost sent Egypt into the quarter-finals.

Paredes was the last defender on the pitch. He got there, intercepting the ball with a perfect tackle. Some called it a "dramatic turning point", one that flipped a certain Egyptian goal into a decisive Argentine counter-attack, ending with Enzo Fernández driving home the killer winner that sent Argentina through to the quarter-finals at Egypt's expense.



