Omar Berrada talks up 'off-pitch transformation' at Man Utd as impact of Ruben Amorim's summer transfer clear-out revealed

United celebrated several gains as they announced their second-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The club announced an operating profit of £32.6m compared to an operating loss of £3.9 million at the same point in 2025 as a result of reducing costs and making over 450 employees redundant.

There was also a 9.2 percent increase in EBITDA (a measure of profitability which is regarded as the best measurement of business performance) from £94.2m to £102.9m.

However, total revenue decreased from £198.7m to £190.3m due to the men's team failing to qualify for European competitions. Despite that, operating profit grew from £3.1m to £19.6m. United reiterated that they expect total revenues to reach between £640m and £660m in 2026.