Ollie Watkins vs Benjamin Sesko! Man Utd narrow striker search down to two as potential transfer fee for Aston Villa star revealed

Manchester United have narrowed their striker search to two candidates: Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. However, before spending any more money on new players, United will have to get rid of their 'bomb squad', which includes outcasts like Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia.

Watkins and Sesko on Man Utd's radar

Will have to offload 'bomb squad'

Watkins will cost less than Sesko