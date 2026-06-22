'It's a blessing' - Ollie Watkins fires back at Jeremy Doku criticism over Belgium star's childbirth decision

Watkins, a father of two, emphasised that the unique experience of a firstborn child should never be overshadowed by professional duties. He highlighted the emotional toll that footballers face during long, isolated periods away from their relatives.

"Welcoming them to the world is a blessing – you don't get that opportunity [a lot]," Watkins explained to reporters. "There are a lot of times when you're away from family and friends during the season, and it's a very difficult period.

"So to miss that would be tough, and I see where he's coming from, I think he has all [the] right to go back and be there.

"We're very privileged men at the end of the day and I'm sure he will have a lot of support to be able to get back and get there as quickly as possible, make sure he's there to support her and then fly back out.

"I don't think it's anyone else's business what he gets up to after training and if he goes back and does that, I think that's fair enough."