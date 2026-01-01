Ollie Rathbone, that is outrageous! Wrexham star's stunning volley helps Phil Parkinson's side down Blackburn Rovers & edge ever-closer to Championship play-off spots

Having enjoyed a record-breaking run of three successive promotions, Wrexham are daring to dream that a fourth may still be on the cards. They have found form at a vital, and busy, stage of the season.

They needed just 11 minutes to get their noses in front at Blackburn, with Sam Smith making the most of his opportunity to impress from the start following an unfortunate injury to fellow striker and leading goalscorer Kieffer Moore.

A perfectly-flighted pass from Matty James sent Smith, who had beaten the offside trap, scampering into space. As the ball sat up in front of him, a composed left-footed volley was fired in at the near post.

Rathbone spun inside the box before seeing a shot deflected away for a corner a couple of minutes later, while midway through the first half Smith was unable to slide a low cross from Ryan Longman home after being faced with an impossible angle.

With Rovers offering little at the opposite end of the field, Wrexham doubled their lead in the 38th minute. They did so in some style as - after Blackburn failed to clear a free-kick - Rathbone watched the ball drop over his shoulder and crashed a stunning strike back across goal and into the net.

Both teams came close in the space of 60 seconds just before the hour mark, with Moussa Baradji spurning a glorious chance to drag the hosts back into the game. After driving into the area, he went for power over precision and saw his ferocious effort cannon off the underside of the crossbar and out.

Moments later, following good hold-up play from Smith, Lewis O’Brien drilled straight at Aynsley Pears when presented with a clear sight of the target. There was to be no late drama, despite Blackburn dominating possession, with Parkinson ready to turn his attention to the January transfer market as more funds are requested from Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac.