'I'm confident' - Glasner expects Nottingham Forest to make more signings after Liverpool draw

Glasner was quick to praise his side's application after they went toe-to-toe with one of the league's heavyweights. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, the Forest boss reflected on a mixed feeling of pride and slight frustration. 'I think we all have the same feeling, proud of the performance, proud of how many chances we created and proud of the reaction after we conceded the equaliser. On the other side, we're all a little bit disappointed we couldn't get the win. I think this shows how good we performed, how well we played. Overall, a very good performance,' Glasner stated.

The visitors took an early lead through Dan Ndoye, but Alexander Isak scored the first equalizer for Liverpool early in the second half. Nottingham Forest looked set for a famous victory when Morgan Gibbs-White restored their lead from the penalty spot late on, but a stunning strike from Victor Munoz eventually salvaged a point for the hosts in a 2-2 draw.