Getty Images Sport
Oliver Glasner's first signing? Nottingham Forest target Liverpool midfielder in search for Elliot Anderson replacement
Forest enter race for Liverpool star
Nottingham Forest are exploring a deal for Liverpool midfielder Jones as they look to fill the void left by a high-profile exit. The Tricky Trees have been linked with a move for the Scouser shortly after confirming a record-breaking £116 million sale of Elliot to Manchester City.
Jones, who is entering the final year of his contract on Merseyside, is said to be keen on a fresh start despite the arrival of Andoni Iraola at Anfield, TeamTalk reports.
- Getty Images Sport
Glasner takes the reins at City Ground
The pursuit of Jones comes at a time of significant change for Nottingham Forest following the appointment of a new head coach. Glasner is poised to make a sensational return to the Premier League at the City Ground, succeeding Vitor Pereira. The Austrian tactician is expected to overhaul the squad to suit his high-energy style, and a dynamic presence like Jones could be the perfect fit for his engine room.
Pereira, who successfully kept the club in the top flight last term, expressed his shock at the timing of his departure. "Although this decision came as a complete surprise to me and without any warning, I fully respect the club’s right to make the decisions it believes are best for its future. Naturally, I am disappointed and saddened," the Portuguese coach said.
Inter Milan struggle with Anfield valuation
While Forest are stepping up their interest, Inter have already engaged in lengthy negotiations with Liverpool. However, the Serie A champions have seen two offers rejected, with the second bid worth approximately £21m.
The Merseysiders are reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £35m to £40m, a figure the Italians are currently unwilling to meet for a player with limited time left on his deal.
- Getty Images
Liverpool stand firm on asking price
Despite Curtis's apparent desire to move, Fenway Sports Group remain under no pressure to lower their demands. The club hierarchy believes their valuation is justified given the current market rates for homegrown midfielders, especially after seeing recent domestic fees skyrocket.
For Jones, the next step involves weighing up the allure of the San Siro against the possibility of becoming a cornerstone of Glasner’s new-look side at the City Ground as Forest aim for another season of progression in the Premier League.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting