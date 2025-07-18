Ole Gunner Solskjaer's loss is West Ham's gain! Kyle Walker-Peters set for Hammers move after Besiktas humiliate England international with public statement

Kyle Walker-Peters is poised to join West Ham United on a free transfer following a dramatic breakdown in talks with Ole Gunner Solskjaer's Besiktas. The 28-year-old defender had been in advanced talks with the Istanbul-based side after his contract with Southampton expired, but the move collapsed in controversial fashion after the defender requested additional time to evaluate his future, a gesture that did not sit well with Besiktas.

Besiktas pulled plug after Walker-Peters delayed medical

Full-back set to join Hammers

Three-year deal on the table Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below