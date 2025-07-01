Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to revive ex-Man Utd ace's career?! Besiktas eye swoop for free agent who played under Norwegian at Old Trafford B. Williams O. Solskjaer Transfers Manchester United Premier League

Former Manchester United star Brandon Williams could be heading to Turkey to reignite his career as the 24-year-old full-back has emerged as a transfer target for Turkish giants Besiktas, where he could reunite with his former manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as revealed by The Daily Mail. Sources close to the player suggest that early discussions have taken place, signalling mutual interest between both parties.