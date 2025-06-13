Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Fulham FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Neil Banerjee

'We got there in the end' - Offside rule undergoes slight change after Swedish third-tier side's long campaign to convince IFAB to review loophole in the law

Torns IF

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has made a change to the offside rule paying heed to a Swedish third-tier side's persistence

  • Swedish club persistence led to adjustment
  • Offside rule footnote corrected
  • Club elated to bring more clarity to the rule
