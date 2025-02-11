'Don’t miss' - Former New York Giants QB Eli Manning gets kicking advice from NJ/NY Gotham FC stars before battling brother Peyton

Getty Images SportSiddhant Lazar'Don’t miss' - Former New York Giants QB Eli Manning gets kicking advice from NJ/NY Gotham FC stars before battling brother PeytonNWSLWomen's footballThe NFL legend and NJ/NY Gotham FC co-owner turned to his championship-winning NWSL team for some kicking adviceManning was preparing for $10 million Kick of Destiny challengeNJ/NY NJ/NY Gotham FC players offered tips on technique and moreEvent highlights the growing collaboration between NFL and NWSLArticle continues below