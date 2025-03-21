Vicky Lopez, Giulia Dragoni and nine NXGN wonderkids set to light up Women's Euro 2025

Spain, Germany and the Netherlands are among the favourites to win this summer's tournament and their chances will be bolstered by some top youngsters

There will be a ton of star names on show this summer when the Women's Euros kick off in Switzerland on July 2. With the likes of Lauren James and Leah Williamson set to represent reigning champions England, the double Ballon d'Or-winning duo of Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati expected to dominate in midfield for World Cup winners Spain, and players such as Vivianne Miedema, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Pernille Harder also bringing their talents to the tournament, it's going to be quite an event.

But while those established names are likely to make their impact throughout July, the stage is also set for some lesser known talents to make their breakthroughs and announce themselves to the whole continent. Some of those breakout stars will be late bloomers, players who have been around for a few years now and finally explode in a big way this summer. Others, though, will likely be the teenage talents that are coming of age just as the Euros approach.

There are some starlets already well-known to fans of the women's game who will get the chance to grace this a huge tournament in Switzerland, such as Barcelona's Vicky Lopez, who ranked top the NXGN 2025 list, and then there are some lesser known youngsters who look set for prominent roles for their country this summer.

GOAL picks out the teenage talents to keep an eye on at this summer's Women's Euros...