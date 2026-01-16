NWSLPA seeks 'immediate recession' from the NWSL over the 'High Impact Player Rule'

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced the new "High Impact Player (HIP) Rule" that would allow teams in the league to spend up to $1 million over the salary cap on certain players, provided they meet the criteria created by the league's board. On Wednesday, the National Women's Soccer League Players Association (NWSLPA) announced that they have filed a grievance against the league, stating that the NWSL's creation of the HIP rule violates the terms of the collective bargaining agreement and federal labor law.

This is the second grievance filed by the NWSLPA, the first sent on behalf of the Trinity Rodman situation, where the league denied the contract between Rodman and the Washington Spirit, otherwise an agreed-upon solution to keep Rodman in the NWSL after her contract expired on Dec. 31, making her currently a free agent.

The NWSLPA filed a grievance stating that the NWSL's rejection of the deal between Rodman and the Spirit was a "flagrant violation" of her free agency, in addition to at least five sections of the CBA.