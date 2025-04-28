NWSL Power Rankings: From winless to victorious, North Carolina Courage shake up league, hand Kansas City Current first loss of 2025 season

Who's hot, who's not? INDIVISA ranks all 14 teams across the National Women's Soccer League

Just when you thought the Kansas City Current were unbeatable, the North Carolina Courage - winless all season - stunned the league leaders in a shocking result. The chaos over the weekend didn't stop there, either - the Orlando Pride were down two goals to Angel City, yet clawed their way back for an extra time victory at home.

Gotham FC also upset the Washington Spirit, converting three goals, including Esther Gonzalez' seventh in seven games this season.

Who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? INDIVISA presents the latest 2025 NWSL Power Rankings.