NWSL Challenge Cup heads to Ohio: Why the tournament remains vital for women's soccer

The timing is tough, as it falls during a break in the NWSL season. Travel and logistical challenges aside, it's an opportunity to win a trophy, which, regardless of the timing, is reason enough for players and clubs to care.

"From my position as the head coach, I've been super proud of the group of players and staff," Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amorós said after the victory. "Today we played arguably the best team at scoring goals over the last couple of years, and we were able to really limit their chances and get another clean sheet. I'm super proud of them because of the way they work every day. When we're back in New Jersey, when we travel and when we have to go through so many things, they always find a way to come out on top. When Tierna [Davidson] and Mandy [Freeman] were lifting that trophy, it was really a moment of pride because it's also a trophy that we didn't have as a club. It was a big day for us."

Emily Sonnett, who signed a contract extension with Gotham FC ahead of the Challenge Cup, said "having this competition is great because it lets you get your feet wet again before the season starts back up." Sonnett also plays for the U.S. Women's National Team, making her an example of a player balancing a packed club and international schedule. The USWNT are just a couple of months away from World Cup qualifying.

Fellow USWNT and Gotham defender Tierna Davidson also spoke about the midseason NWSL break.

"Being able to step away from the game and recharge was valuable. We came back with a lot of energy and excitement, and that really shows how beneficial the break was for everyone."

Gotham FC looked recharged, keeping the Kansas City Current, one of the league's highest-scoring teams, off the scoresheet throughout the match.