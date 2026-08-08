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Nottingham Forest pull off major coup! Premier League side set to sign Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande in €40m deal
A major defensive reinforcement for Glasner
According to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest are closing in on the €40million (£34.3m) signing of Diomande as new head coach Oliver Glasner continues to reshape his squad. The deal is currently being finalized, with the defender expected to travel on Saturday to undergo a medical before committing to a five-year contract.
Diomande originally joined Sporting in January 2023 on a contract running through June 2027. The Portuguese side secured his signature from Midtjylland for €7.5 million, with add-ons potentially pushing the total fee to €12.5 million, following an impressive loan spell at Mafra.
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Diomande's rise and international experience
The 22-year-old center-back represented Ivory Coast alongside Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare at the World Cup this summer. Having featured in over 50 matches for Sporting, Diomande has also earned 16 international caps, cementing his spot in the national side thanks to his impressive physicality and composure in possession.
During his time with Sporting, Diomande built an impressive record of success, helping the club secure back-to-back Primeira Liga titles in 2023-24 and 2024-25, as well as the Taca de Portugal in 2024-25. On the international stage, he was also part of the Ivory Coast squad that lifted the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in 2023.
Forest's busy summer recruitment drive
Forest have already wrapped up the free transfer of midfielder Xaver Schlager from RB Leipzig as Glasner continues to rebuild his side at the City Ground. While Schlager adds energy and tactical discipline to the midfield, the arrival of Diomande further bolsters the core of the team.
Following a disappointing domestic campaign that saw them finish 16th last season, Forest are keen to back Glasner. The club aims to provide him with the tools to implement his high-pressing style, hoping to replicate his stellar success at Crystal Palace, where he lifted the 2024-25 FA Cup, the 2025 FA Community Shield, and the 2025-26 UEFA Conference League. Diomande fits this vision perfectly, offering high potential, European experience, and immediate quality.
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Securing the future of key assets
Beyond new arrivals, Forest have been proactive in retaining key figures, securing the futures of Sangare and Murillo with new contracts running until 2029 and 2030 respectively. The boosted squad will look to hit the ground running when they open their Premier League campaign at home to Leeds United on August 22.
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