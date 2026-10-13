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Do Nottingham Forest need to replace ‘best player’? Reds legend Des Walker adds his voice to Neco Williams & left wing-back transfer debate at the City Ground
Right-footed Williams asked to operate down the left
Williams was initially snapped up by Forest following their return to the Premier League in 2022 to operate on the right of Steve Cooper's backline - be that as an orthodox full-back or in a role that grants licence for forays further up the flank to be enjoyed.
He was switched to the left as the Reds struggled to fill a problematic position, with the Wales international offering full commitment and hard-running in a starting berth that has never felt entirely natural to him.
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Forest lack natural balance down their left-hand side
Tactical logic dictates that having a left-footer on that side of your team makes life easier for all concerned. When possession drops or is fed in their direction, said operator can sweep the ball effortlessly down the line - away from danger and into space for a forward to chase after.
When square pegs are forced into round holes, there is an entirely understandable inclination to chop back onto a stronger foot. Williams can often be found working onto his right in order to clear lines or whip over a cross.
That penchant can become slightly predictable in the attacking third of the field, while inviting pressure at the back, leading to inevitable questions of whether Forest - having acquired Daniel Munoz to line up on the right - should be seeking an upgrade in the left wing-back department.
Should Forest look at signing a left wing-back in January?
Asked if he would be scouring the next transfer market for a proven performer to fill that berth, Reds icon Walker - who was speaking in association with Live Football Tickets - told GOAL: “I would, 100 per cent.
“But I’ve got to say that Neco has probably been Forest’s best player over the last 18 months, so he finds a way. He injects energy into the team. Andreas Brehme was a right-footed left-back and he was world-class, so you can definitely get away with it.
“But I like having a left-footer there because of the way it opens the pitch up. If a right-footed player on the left checks back onto his right foot, the opposition can close him down and effectively cut off a third of the pitch. It makes it easier to win the ball back high up the field. A left-footer can open up and suddenly the whole game spreads out.
“But, as I say, Neco has been Forest’s best player. He looks more comfortable on the left than the right. I remember him playing against Liverpool a couple of years ago, on the left against [Mohamed] Salah, and Salah barely got a kick. Neco was outstanding.
“From that day onwards, I think he’s kicked on and become their most consistent player. On the right, I’m not saying he did anything wrong, but he didn’t stand out in the same way. On the left he injects so much energy, drive and passion.
“Playing wing-back in a back three is slightly different, though, because you’re starting much wider. Sometimes you need that quality from a natural left foot when you’re almost standing on the touchline. I haven’t seen him play enough in that exact position yet to know whether it suits him.”
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Glasner still working on his favoured tactician system
The discussion regarding Williams is not a critical one, with his whole-hearted performances over the course of the last four years resulting in a new contract being signed during the summer of 2026. He still has a part to play in the bigger picture on Trentside.
Austrian head coach Glasner is, however, in the process of getting his message across and putting an authoritative stamp on proceedings. In order for his blueprint to function effectively, some tough decisions need to be made - and that may mean dipping back into the recruitment market when another window swings open in January.
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