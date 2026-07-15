According to The Athletic, Forest are poised to bolster their midfield options with the signing of Schlager on a free transfer. The 28-year-old's contract at RB Leipzig expired this summer and despite interest from several top clubs across Europe, he has chosen to continue his career in the Premier League under the lights of the City Ground.

Schlager is expected to sign a two-year contract with Forest, which includes the option for an additional 12 months. The Austrian international will undergo a medical in Nottingham this week before flying out to join the rest of the squad at their pre-season training camp in Portugal. His arrival marks a significant piece of business for the club as they look to build on their top-flight status.







