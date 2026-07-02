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Moataz Elgammal

Nottingham Forest confirm Vitor Pereira sacking ahead of Oliver Glasner appointment

Nottingham Forest
V. Pereira
Crystal Palace
O. Glasner
Premier League

Nottingham Forest have officially sacked manager Vitor Pereira after exercising a break clause in his contract, paving the way for former Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner to take charge. The surprise departure ends Pereira's tenure after he successfully kept the club in the Premier League and reached a Europa League semi-final, with Glasner now set to become their fifth manager in under a year.

  • Pereira departs after surprise contract break

    According to BBC Sport, Pereira was blindsided by the decision late on Tuesday, ending his stint that began in February when he replaced Sean Dyche.

    Pereira successfully guided Forest to 16th in the Premier League and reached the Europa League semi-finals, marking the first time the club had reached a European semi-final since 1984. His coaching staff, including Filipe Almeida, Luis Miguel, Bruno Moura, Marco Knoop and Pedro Lopes, have also left the club. The decision means Forest will soon appoint their fifth manager in fewer than 12 months.

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    Pereira shocked by unexpected dismissal

    The Portuguese coach expressed his deep disappointment at the termination of his contract, despite achieving his primary targets and revitalising a squad that had grown disillusioned. Pereira said: "Although this decision came as a complete surprise to me and without any warning, I fully respect the club's right to make the decisions it believes are best for its future. Naturally, I am disappointed and saddened. I truly believed in what we were building together, and I leave with a sense of pride in everything we achieved over the past months. Together, we enjoyed a memorable end to the season. We secured the club's Premier League status, reached the semi-finals of the Europa League, and created moments that will stay with me forever."

  • Glasner set to take charge at City Ground

    Glasner is virtually certain to succeed Pereira, with BBC Sport reporting that a deal for the 51-year-old is almost complete. Glasner will become the 11th permanent manager since owner Evangelos Marinakis bought the club in May 2017. Nuno Espirito Santo was dismissed last September despite previously achieving a seventh-placed finish, while Ange Postecoglou lasted just 39 days and Dyche managed 114 days. Glasner, meanwhile, left Crystal Palace as their most successful manager, winning the FA Cup in 2025 and the Conference League in May.

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    What comes next for Forest?

    Glasner will take charge of Forest as they prepare for the new Premier League campaign and upcoming pre-season fixtures. The Austrian must quickly instil his tactical vision and unite a squad that has experienced significant managerial instability. With heavy financial backing from Marinakis, Glasner is expected to push for domestic success and another European qualification, aiming to replicate his previous triumphs.