'Nothing was going right' - Barcelona flop Vitor Roque going through 'best phase' of his life after receiving Brazil call-up from Carlo Ancelotti
From prodigy to pressure – Roque's Barcelona struggle
When Roque signed for Barcelona in July 2023 for €35 million, he was hailed as Brazil’s next great striker. Fresh from 15 goals with Athletico Paranaense and a standout U-20 Championship, expectations were sky-high. But the dream quickly soured. Rushed into the squad midseason at then-coach Xavi’s insistence, Roque struggled to adapt to the club’s intense demands, managing just two goals in 16 appearances.
The January arrival proved ill-timed - as Barcelona sporting director Deco later admitted - leaving the teenager overwhelmed by pressure, language barriers, and tactical rigidity. A loan spell to Real Betis in 2024 offered little reprieve, and by early 2025, Roque looked like another South American talent who had flown too close to the European sun.
Now starring for Palmeiras, Roque has rediscovered his confidence and form by scoring 19 goals across competitions in 2025. His performances have powered Palmeiras' title charge and earned him a long-awaited call-up to the Brazilian national team by Carlo Ancelotti. From doubts and disappointment to a national recall, Roque’s resurgence marks one of the most impressive turnarounds of the season.
"I always say that football is very fast-paced. Six months ago, nothing was going right, and today, thank God, I'm very happy. Palmeiras helped me in an extraordinary way; I got back to playing the football I always used to, and, thank God, things are flowing, which is the most important thing," Roque said after receiving his first national call-up.
Joining Palmeiras and the turning point
Rejecting a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal, Roque returned to Brazil with Palmeiras in February. At first, it wasn’t easy: 900 minutes without a goal tested his confidence. But Palmeiras stood by him, and gradually, the goals began to flow. With 19 goals in 2025 across all competitions, including 15 in the Brasileirao, he’s become one of the league’s most lethal forwards.
His impact has been immediate, leading Palmeiras to the top of the Serie A table with 65 points, just ahead of Flamengo. In addition, his brace against Santos and a crucial goal in the Copa Libertadores semi-final against River Plate showcased his ability to deliver in big moments. He ranks among the league’s top three scorers, behind only Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Kaio Jorge, both with 17 goals.
For Roque, this is redemption not just in statistics but in mindset. “It’s one of the best phases of my life,” he told reporters. “I arrive at the national team with my feet on the ground, working with humility. First at Palmeiras and then there as well.” His chemistry with teammates like Flaco Lopez and Raphael Veiga has been key, the trio have combined for 38 goals in all competitions this season.
A national recall and growing European interest
Ancelotti’s decision to include Roque in Brazil’s squad for friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia marks a new chapter in his young career. Former Brazil international, Rivaldo, admitted he was surprised but impressed: “I was also struck by the fact that he brought in Vitor Roque from Palmeiras, who has been playing well for a few games now. He started with some difficulties, but now he's in good form and it's a good opportunity for him. The coach is still testing some players; I was even hoping there wouldn't be any more of these tests, but I believe he already has the core group formed for the World Cup.”
Ancelotti’s approach to Brazil’s roster has focused on blending established stars like Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo with emerging domestic players who can bring hunger and rhythm from the Brasileirao. Roque’s selection fits that strategy perfectly.
"I see that Ancelotti is starting to shape the national team. He certainly already has a base of players for the World Cup. Of course, he's doing some tests with athletes who stand out in the Brazilian Championship. I really liked the call-up of Fabrício Bruno, from Cruzeiro, even after the mistake against Japan. It's a good attitude and shows that the coach has a good heart and trusts him. Many criticised the player, he shouldn't even have hope of being called up, and Ancelotti showed that he believes in him, that he doesn't just look at the mistake, but everything the athlete has done well in his career," explained Rivaldo in an interaction with Betfair.
Meanwhile, Roque’s resurgence hasn’t gone unnoticed abroad. His agent, Andre Cury, confirmed that Premier League clubs are already preparing bids. According to reports, Manchester United are leading the race, with Chelsea and Tottenham also monitoring the 20-year-old forward. Barcelona, who retained a 20% sell-on clause when selling him to Palmeiras, could receive around €10m if a deal materialises.
A comeback that could reshape Roque's future
As things stand, Roque’s focus remains firmly on Palmeiras and Brazil. His goals have put the club on course for another league title and deep into the Libertadores campaign, and his national team call-up could pave the way for a spot in Ancelotti’s 2026 World Cup plans. His first task is to impress the Brazil boss for continued chances as Brazil face Senegal on 15 November and then Tunisia on November 19.
Goals and contributions in these games can be crucial for continued call-ups to the national team and a starting place in next year's World Cup.
