'Nothing beautiful about them' - Arsenal torn apart by Alan Pardew as ex-West Ham boss tells Gunners Premier League title win would 'come with asterisk'
Arsenal march closer to Premier League title
The victory at the Amex Stadium, secured by an early Bukayo Saka strike, was defined by defensive resilience and what critics are calling the dark arts. Arsenal managed just two shots on target against the Seagulls and recorded a pass accuracy of 70.9% - their lowest in over five years. With Manchester City held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest, the title is firmly in the Gunners' hands, but their approach has become a major talking point.
'Nothing beautiful' about Arsenal win
Speaking on talkSPORT, Pardew criticised the current league leaders for relying heavily on gamesmanship. "When I'm looking at them with my football manager's head on, they're so professional. They do every bit of gamesmanship to get it over the line," he noted. He went on to suggest that a the Gunners' pragmatic style deserves a caveat in the history books if they lift the trophy in May. "There'll be an asterisk next to their name because you've only got to look at them... and say, it's just a functional display. They're good, they're strong, they're powerful. But there is nothing beautiful about them. That's the truth."
Hurzeler fumes over dark arts
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler echoed Pardew's frustrations, accusing Arsenal of cynical time-wasting that deliberately ruined the game's rhythm. Lamenting that "only one team tried to play football," he explained: "I think we tried to play football and that's what we are standing for. It's not easy to get into rhythm with an opponent who tries to only to waste time... There was only one team who tried to play football today. Think statistics never lie. We conceded one shot on goal. We weren't that effective. In the final third we should have created more chances."
When asked about the "asterisk" comments made by Pardew, Hurzeler chose to focus on his own side's development while noting that Arsenal's ends would likely justify the means in the eyes of the public. "I think everyone should judge on their own," he said. "I don't want to waste too much time talking about Arsenal because I made my point and therefore let's see how how the next nine games are going."
Arsenal make it 10 wins by a single-goal margin
Despite the aesthetic critiques, Arteta has undeniably built a highly-effective winning machine. The Gunners have now won 10 Premier League matches by a single goal this season and boast 14 clean sheets, their best defensive record at this stage in 20 years. This defensive steel even saw them survive the loss of William Saliba to injury prior to the Brighton clash. While rivals and pundits debate whether results should trump style, Arsenal's priority is clear. The beauty for the north London side will surely be in lifting the trophy in May, regardless of how they secure it.
