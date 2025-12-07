'It's not true' - Mo Salah told bombshell interview 'doesn't stack up' as Liverpool star criticised for 'emotional response'

Murphy made it clear he didn't give much credence to Salah's claims and that this was something said in the heat of the moment.

He said on BBC's Match of the Day: "We know that’s an emotional response and doesn’t really stack up. Everyone has to keep fighting for their place and performing at a certain level. I don’t think he’s [Salah] on his own. I think there are a lot of other big-name players starting to get stick and get the fanbase turning a little bit against them. Everyone’s getting judged."

The former Fulham player also doesn't believe that Salah is unfairly being singled out, particularly as lots of his team-mates are being criticised for their performances as well. He added that this is not how a top professional conducts himself.

"It’s not true, it’s not true. I think you can be emotional and you can be angry and frustrated, he’s done wonderful things for the football club. [But] you have to keep it in the four walls of the club," Murphy said. "Knock on the manager’s door, go and see the CEO, whoever it is, go and see the owners, do whatever you’ve got to do, express your frustration. He’s causing the team a problem and the manager a problem. And he’s making it all about him. And you just can’t do it. Whether you agree with him being left out or not you don’t deal with it like this."