'Not sure this USMNT would qualify' – World Cup warning ahead of 2026 finals as Taylor Twellman asks important questions of Mauricio Pochettino, Christian Pulisic & other key men
Taylor Twellman is "not sure this USMNT would qualify" for the 2026 World Cup if they were not co-hosts, with important questions being asked.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United States preparing to fill role of co-hosts
- Flopped at Copa America & in Nations League
- Potential yet to be unlocked in exciting squad