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'He's not a leader' - Man Utd can't 'move forward' if Harry Maguire remains a starter, claims club legend
Maguire to stay at Man Utd
Speaking to Metro, Parker issued a scathing assessment of the club's current defensive setup. Despite a recent resurgence, Parker believes the Red Devils cannot evolve with Maguire as a central figure. The 33-year-old England international recently signed a new contract keeping him at Old Trafford until 2027, with the option of a further year.
While the defender was rewarded for his fine form since Carrick took the managerial reins, Parker remains entirely unconvinced by his long-term value, urging the club to invest in faster, more dynamic options to rebuild their title-contending status.
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England star accused of holding back rising talents
Maguire's importance this season has shifted dramatically. Under former manager Ruben Amorim, he was largely marginalised, often restricted to brief cameo appearances before a severe thigh problem ruled him out for nine consecutive Premier League matches. However, since Carrick's arrival, the defender has been completely revitalised. Returning to the starting lineup against Manchester City in mid-January, he has played full matches regularly, missing only the Leeds and Chelsea fixtures through suspension.
Despite this consistency, Parker remains critical of his leadership. Discussing his partnership with Ayden Heaven, Parker was blunt: "He is getting more games, but he’s playing with Harry Maguire, and he’s not a leader on the pitch. He’s earned his contract, I think, in certain ways, because he’s done okay. But if you want to move forward, you don’t move forward with Harry Maguire. So you go out and you get another centre half."
Praise for Heaven and defensive targets
Expanding on his praise for teenage sensation Heaven, Parker argued the youngster should have been integrated much earlier than Carrick’s 12th game in charge. Heaven has stepped up impressively following Matthijs de Ligt's long-term back injury and Lisandro Martinez's recent three-game suspension.
Preferring the youngster over the established older statesman, Parker noted: "He [Heaven] should have been given an opportunity earlier in Carrick’s reign. I think he’s doing his bit now, but he’s come in and he’s done well. Sometimes he’s a bit rash, but you’ve got to remember how young he is and he’s trying too hard sometimes. You’ve got Martinez and you’ve got Yoro there as well, but you don’t need an older statesman who’s been there. You don’t move forward with Harry Maguire in your team, as far as I’m concerned."
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What comes next for Carrick's defence?
With United have been linked to cost-effective targets like Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi and Nottingham Forest's Murillo, Carrick faces a critical summer window. The manager must decide whether to continue trusting Maguire’s revived experience or pursue the rapid recovery pace Parker insists is necessary to finally launch a genuine Premier League title challenge next season.