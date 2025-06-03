Julian Alvarez Atletico Madrid 2025Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'This is not justice!' - Atletico Madrid fans rage as IFAB announce major law change after Julian Alvarez 'double touch' penalty in Champions League defeat to Real Madrid

J. AlvarezAtletico MadridReal MadridChampions League

Atletico Madrid fans are raging over a football law change after Julian Alvarez's 'double touch' penalty against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

  • Alvarez had 'double touch' during UCL shootout
  • Goal chalked off before Real advanced
  • IFAB post change to penalty law
