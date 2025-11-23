This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'Not in my head to think about elimination' - Inter Miami's Javier Mascherano insists Lionel Messi's Herons are 'well-prepared' to avoid playoffs disappointment against FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami head into Sunday’s Eastern Conference semifinal against FC Cincinnati with confidence and conviction. Javier Mascherano insists “eliminación” isn’t in his vocabulary as his team chases the first conference final in club history, backed by a full week of preparation and key players returning in rhythm. The Herons travel to Cincinnati to take on The Orange and Blue at TQL Stadium.

  • Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Mascherano shuts out any talk of elimination

    The Argentine coach emphasized the mindset inside the locker room, insisting that his squad arrives at this stage in its best form of the season. 

    “It’s not in my head to think about elimination,” he said. Mascherano highlighted the strong atmosphere within the team and the sense that everything is lining up for a high-quality performance. “We’re very well-prepared for the match.”

    • Advertisement
  • Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Cincinnati’s challenge—and Miami’s belief

    Mascherano acknowledged the difficulty of visiting a Cincinnati side that has been dominant at home and finished the regular season level on points with Miami. Even so, he praised his players for earning the right to be in this semifinal. 

    “It’s a very important match… we go with a lot of belief and ready to do everything possible to reach the Conference Final next week," he said. 

  • Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Messi, De Paul and the injury concern

    Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul returned from international duty fresh, having trained with the team all week. 

    “They were already training with us on Monday. That’s been a big advantage for us,” said Mascherano. 

    The only uncertainty is defender Ian Fray, who suffered a knock against Jamaica. The staff will wait until matchday to decide on his availability.

  • Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Suárez’s role and the value of the collective

    When asked whether Luis Suárez might return to the starting lineup after his suspension, Mascherano offered no definitive answer but strongly hinted the striker would play a significant role.

    “We’ve played 55 matches this season… and we’ve won most of them with Luis on the field,” he said, adding that singling out one player would be disrespectful to Suárez’s career. He emphasized that Miami’s long season has relied on contributions throughout the squad: “The team needs everyone to keep moving forward.”

Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
New York City FC crest
New York City FC
NYC