'That's not his job!' - Harry Kane told to 'focus on his strengths' by ex-Bayern Munich boss after Bundesliga leaders' latest slip-up

Kane was on target in Bayern’s latest outing, taking him to 36 goals for the season through 32 games in all competitions, and he has been informed that his role in the team is to provide inspiration in the final third of the field.

Outspoken former Bayern boss Felix Magath has told Sport: “I would always use players according to their strengths. Harry Kane can score goals. He's praised by everyone and everyone cheers that he also runs around at the back. But that's not his job.”

Magath added on fearsome No.9 Kane needing to remember what his “strengths” are: “If he were to run around up front instead of in midfield or at the back, that would be better for the team.”

Kane and Bayern will be eager to rediscover their spark as quickly as possible, having already spoken this season of the need to avoid becoming complacent in domestic competition.

