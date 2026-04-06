'We are not happy' - Romelu Lukaku warned 'there will be consequences' for Napoli snub as director addresses feud with striker

The tension at Napoli reached a boiling point on Monday evening when sporting director Manna addressed the absence of Lukaku ahead of the club's high-stakes Serie A encounter against AC Milan on Monday. The Belgian forward has found himself in hot water with the Partenopei hierarchy after failing to report back to Italy following the international break.

Speaking to DAZN, Manna did not mince his words regarding the striker's conduct and the club's stance on the matter. "The situation for me is absolutely clear. Romelu should have gone to the national team; he stayed in Belgium to train contrary to our will. We would have liked to talk about it here in Naples: it didn't happen and we are not happy, but respect for the group is worth more than anything. I hope he returns in a week and there will be consequences, but football goes on and today Giovane plays," Manna said.