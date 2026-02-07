'It's not the Champions League final' - Chelsea legend John Terry aims brutal dig at Arsenal players for 'celebrating far too much' after Carabao Cup semi-final triumph over the Blues

Arsenal's celebrations did not go down well with Terry. He said on TikTok: "I just want to talk on Arsenal's celebrations after, let's not forget, it’s the Carabao Cup, it’s not the Champions League final. They celebrated far too much for me, I think that showed the pressure that's on them at the moment. I've said it before, Arsenal are looking the best team by far in the Premier League so far and I think they've been the best squad in the Premier League so far. They have a lot of strength in depth and I think they've been the best. But also it certainly wasn't the Champions League final they've qualified to, it was the Carabao Cup final. Yes, it's the first competition you can win. I think it's really important. But that just showed me where the Arsenal team are at the moment. They can feel the nerves. And I know every Arsenal fan out there is feeling what I'm feeling, that there's still a chance. Man City haven't got going yet, Liverpool haven't got going yet and those two teams are facing each other the weekend."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!