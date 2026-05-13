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Jude Summerfield

Norway squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

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All you need to know about Norway's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

It'll be a little more than 20 years since Norway last competed at a men's World Cup by the time they take to the field in the 2026 edition.

The Scandinavian nation's last appearance at FIFA's showpiece competition came in 1998, when they were eliminated in the last 16 by Italy. However, with Erling Haaland leading the line and a number of other quality players in the supporting cast, the Norwegians stormed through the qualification process with eight wins from eight games to reach the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico with ease.

Manager Stale Solbakken has been able to get the best out of arguably Norway's finest generation of players ever and the team will be dark horses in North America, with a deep run into the knockout stages the aim for the Nordic country.

They'll first have to come through a challenging Group I which currently includes France, Senegal and Iraq, but with the large pool of attacking talent at their disposal, a hardworking central core and players with plenty of confidence - especially those at Bodo/Glimt who enjoyed a wonderful Champions League campaign - the Norwegians shouldn't fear any team they will come up against in the summer.

  • Italy v Norway - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeepers

    Norway will have 35-year-old veteran Orjan Nyland in goal in the summer. The 35-year-old had stints with Aston Villa, Norwich, Bournemouth and Reading during his time in England, but has more recently become the starting shot-stopper for Spanish outfit Sevilla. He is Solbakken's most experienced option between the sticks, with Watford's Egil Selvik and OB's Viljar Myhra expected to act as his deputies.

    PlayerClub
    Orjan NylandSevilla
    Egil SelvikWatford
    Viljar MyhraOB
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    Defenders

    The Norwegians have a pretty settled backline. Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer is likely to partner Torbjorn Heggem in central defence, with Borussia Dortmund's Julian Ryerson and Wolves' David Moller Wolfe filling the full-back roles.

    They'll have hardworking alternatives if any of those four have to be brought out of the team, with Leo Skiri Ostigard, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen and Torbjorn Heggem all boasting plenty of experience in Italy's Serie A. Bodo/Glimt duo Fredrik Andre Bjorkan and Odin Bjortuft are also likely to make the final cut in the summer.

    PlayerClub
    Kristoffer AjerBrentford
    Julian RyersonBorussia Dortmund
    Leo Skiri OstigardGenoa
    Marcus Holmgren PedersenTorino
    David Moller WolfeWolverhampton Wanderers
    Fredrik Andre BjorkanBodo/Glimt
    Torbjorn HeggemBologna
    Odin BjortuftBodo/Glimt
    Henrik FalchenerViking
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    Midfielders

    There's also plenty of industry in Norway's midfield. Sander Berge probably hasn't fulfilled his previous wonderkid potential but is still a solid option in front of the back four, while the likes of Patrick Berg and Kristian Thorstvedt will make the Landslaget difficult to break down. 

    Martin Odegaard will certainly be the most important player when it comes to Norway's creativity. The Arsenal captain, who also skippers his nation, hasn't enjoyed the most productive club campaign with the Gunners, having struggled with injuries without making much of an impact when he has been fit to feature for Mikel Arteta's side. However, he remains a talismanic figure for Norway and has a number of brilliant attackers ahead of him to create opportunities for.

    Also likely to feature in the squad are Cremonese's Morten Thorsby, Brann's Felix Horn Myhre and Rangers' Thelo Aasgaard. 

    PlayerClub
    Sander BergeFulham
    Patrick BergBodo/Glimt
    Kristian ThorstvedtSassuolo
    Morten ThorsbyCremonese
    Martin OdegaardArsenal
    Felix Horn MyhreBrann
    Thelo AasgaardRangers

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    Attackers

    This is where things get really fun. Norway's obvious trump card is Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who will be eager to make his mark in his first major international tournament. His output could certainly end up being the difference between a positive showing for Norway or a disappointing one, but even if he struggles, Solbakken has proven alternatives he can turn to. 

    Alexander Sorloth has been prolific in Spain for the past few years, firstly with Real Sociedad before an impressive season at Villarreal helped him earn a blockbuster transfer to Atletico Madrid, where he has continued to thrive. He's likely to partner Haaland up front, but Jorgen Strand Larsen is also an option, though he offers a similarly physical skillset to the aforementioned duo.

    In wide areas, exciting RB Leipzig youngster Antonio Nusa will get the opportunity to impress, while Oscar Bobb will use his neat dribbling skills to cut in from the wing and create scoring opportunities, either for himself or his team-mates.

    PlayerClub
    Erling HaalandManchester City
    Alexander SorlothAtletico Madrid
    Jorgen Strand LarsenCrystal Palace
    Antonio NusaRB Leipzig
    Oscar BobbFulham
    Jens Petter HaugeBodo/Glimt
    Andreas SchjelderupBenfica
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    Norway's star players

    Norway are rather blessed in attacking areas, with a number of world-class players ready to show their skills. Martin Odegaard's relationship with Erling Haaland will be key, though Alexander Sorloth is arguably just as capable of scoring the goals that Norway will need to progress deep into the tournament.

    Kristoffer Ajer has established himself as a solid Premier League defender and his organisational skills will be key at the back, while Julian Ryerson could have a breakout tournament considering the joy he's had at Borussia Dortmund this season, helping himself to double-digit figures in assists.

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    Predicted Norway Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    Solbakken has flitted between 4-4-2 and 4-3-3 formations during recent international breaks, but he could opt for the latter given it will offer more solidity with more midfielders in central areas. That could mean Sorloth starts as a winger, but it is a role the Atletico Madrid star is familiar with having performed a similar function at times under Diego Simeone.

    Odegaard will hope to be fully fit by the time the World Cup rolls around so he can stake a claim to a midfield place, likely alongside Berge and Thorstvedt, while Ajer, Ryerson and Moller Wolfe are near certainties to feature in defence ahead of goalkeeper Nyland.

    Predicted Norway starting XI (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Thorstvedt; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa.

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