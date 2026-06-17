Norway player ratings vs Iraq: Welcome to the party, Erling Haaland! Two-goal striker gets dark horses off the mark in hard-fought opening World Cup win

The Scandinavians made an understandably shaky start on their return to the World Cup stage after a 28-year absence, but the City goal machine settled the nerves, stretching to turn home a cross at the back post just shy of the half-hour mark.

Against the odds, Iraq were level within 10 minutes through Ayman Hussein powerful header, but the parity was short-lived as Haaland's tireless pressing paid dividends. He pounced on an under-hit back-pass and the Iraqi goalkeeper was too slow to react, with his clearance cannoning in off the striker's knee.

The Asian nation came again immediately, though, as David Moller Wolfe was forced to make a goal-saving block from a close-range volley and Akam Hashem crashed a fierce shot a whisker over the crossbar with the last kick of the first half.

Norway had more control after the break, doubling their advantage through substitute Leo Ostigard with a little over 10 minutes to play, and after Haaland had missed a hat-trick chance, they put some gloss on the scoreline when the talisman's looping header across goal resulted in an Iraqi defender putting through his own net.

GOAL rates Norway's players in Boston...