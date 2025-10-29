MLS Next Pro
North Texas SC's Sam Sarver named 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Most Valuable Player after record-breaking season
Leading North Texas SC to playoff berth
Sarver's historic campaign included numerous milestones that rewrote the North Texas SC record books. The Chesterland, Ohio native became the first player in club history to score four goals in a single match and delivered the club's first MLS NEXT Pro hat trick on Decision Day, nearly catching Chicago Fire FC II's Jason Shokalook (20 goals) for the Golden Boot. Sarver set the club's single-season scoring record with 19 goals, surpassing the previous mark of 16 shared by Bernard Kamungo and Ronaldo Damus.
Excellence earns first team contract
The forward's dominant performances earned him MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek honors twice (Matchweeks 19 and 30) and August's Player of the Month award. Sarver started 24 of his 25 appearances, logging 2,023 minutes while finishing tied for second in total goal contributions (23) across the league.
His offensive prowess was highlighted by a league-leading 40 shots on target and 72 total scoring attempts. These consistent performances ultimately earned Sarver a first-team contract with FC Dallas in July 2025, making him the 37th player to feature for both clubs.
Elite company
By earning Best XI honors, Sarver becomes the fourth player in North Texas SC history to receive this recognition, joining Bernard Kamungo (2022), Nico Gordon (2024), and Michael Collodi (2024). His achievement adds to the club's impressive legacy of individual awards across multiple leagues.
During North Texas SC's time in USL League One, Arturo Rodriguez was named League MVP, Young Player of the Year, and Assist Champion in 2019, while Eric Quill earned Coach of the Year honors that same season.
Quick transition to MLS
Sarver's impact extended beyond MLS NEXT Pro as he seamlessly transitioned to FC Dallas's first team following his July contract signing. The forward made an immediate impression, earning a penalty kick that helped seal a 2-0 victory over St. Louis CITY SC in his second MLS appearance on July 19. Sarver recorded assists in consecutive matches against LA Galaxy and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in October.
