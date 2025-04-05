'The Normal One'?! Claudio Ranieri is working miracles again at his beloved Roma after his Leicester City fairy tale and great escapes at Cagliari

The lovable Italian coach is overseeing another remarkable turnaround in the capital against all the odds

Despite Roma's remarkable run of form, Claudio Ranieri is not having any second thoughts over his decision to step down as coach at the end of the season and move into a directorial position at the club he first represented as a player more than 50 years ago.

He's even playing a key part in the search for his successor and, after the Giallorossi had recorded a seventh successive Serie A victory on Saturday by winning 1-0 at Lecce, Ranieri was asked on Sky Sport Italia he was looking for a similar kind of coach to himself.

Without missing a beat, the Roman replied: "Another Ranieri does not exist!" He was joking, of course, but it's impossible to dispute the veracity of the statement.

Ranieri is unique, a universally beloved figure in football responsible for the kind of miracles that more feted tacticians such as Pep Guardiola have never even come close to pulling off.

He insists there is no secret formula to his success. "Nobody has a magic wand," Ranieri says. And yet, at 73 years of age, he is writing what could be the perfect closing chapter to a true footballing fairy tale...