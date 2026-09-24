Nordic drama! Toughen up, lads! Solbakken slams Danish press as Riemer mocks 'politician' Stale

Former FC Copenhagen colleagues Stale Solbakken and Brian Riemer sparked pre-match Nordic drama ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League derby between Norway and Denmark. Speaking at their respective press conferences at Ullevaal Stadium, both managers traded entertaining insults to build anticipation for the Scandinavian showdown.

Riemer spent years as Solbakken's assistant at FCK before taking charge of Denmark in 2024.

Despite their deep mutual respect, both coaches made clear their intention to claim ultimate bragging rights in Oslo.