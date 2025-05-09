'It's nonsense!' - Inter boss Simone Inzaghi hits back at critics claiming they are 'prioritising' competitions as Champions League finalists return to Serie A title race
Inter advanced to the final of the Champions League but are now shifting focus to a series of must-win Serie A games.
- Inter defeated Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate
- They're only three points off Napoli in title race
- Inzaghi confident of competing on all fronts