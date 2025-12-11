Noni Madueke throws down gauntlet to Champions League and Premier League rivals as Arsenal maintain perfect European record with 3-0 Club Brugge victory

"We’re fighting on all fronts," Madueke told TNT Sports. "I feel like we can win this competition and win the league, that has to be the aim. We're in a good place at the moment."

The young England international emphasised the unity of the squad, a theme that Arteta has championed throughout the campaign.

"We're tight, that's the main thing," he said. "We want each other to do well, we know there are loads of minutes for all of us. It's about all of us as a collective, we know we all have a part to play. That's the good thing about this team."

On his own development, he added: "I think the bare minimum I need to give to my team is threat. Obviously, trying to score and be as decisive as possible, that's the next level I need to get to in terms of being consistently decisive for club and country. I think I can reach that level. Last Champions League game I scored, nice to get another two, hopefully I can bring that form into the league."