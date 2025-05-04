Leeds United FC v Preston North End FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'I'm under no illusions' - Leeds chairman makes final decision on Daniel Farke's future with Premier League planning already underway for Championship winners

LeedsD. FarkeChampionshipPremier League

Leeds have already made a final decision on Daniel Farke's future, with Premier League planning already underway for the Championship winners.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Leeds have already clinched the Championship title
  • Set for Premier League return
  • Chairman Paraag Marathe addresses Farke's future
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱