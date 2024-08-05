Paul Pogba HasbullaPaul Pogba Instagram/GETTY/GOAL
Ritabrata Banerjee

'No caption needed' - Paul Pogba hangs out with internet sensation Hasbulla at UFC Abu Dhabi

Paul PogbaJuventusShowbizFranceSerie A

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba caught up with internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov at a UFC event in Abu Dhabi.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Pogba met Hasbulla in Abu Dhabi
  • Attended UFC event in the Middle East
  • French midfielder appealed his ban in CAS
Article continues below