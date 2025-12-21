Getty
Nigeria vs USMNT: Daryl Dike explains international allegiance pick & why pressure to justify that decision acts as 'fuel' for him
Dike opted for USMNT despite family ties with Super Eagles
Dike was born in Edmond, Oklahoma. He progressed through the college system, with the Virginia Cavaliers, before getting his big break in MLS with Orlando City. He has since spent time in England on loan at Barnsley and with Championship side West Brom - where injury issues have been endured.
An international debut was made in 2021 and he has appeared at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Dike could, however, have competed for continental honours at the Africa Cup of Nations, with cousin Emmanuel Emenike - who represented the likes of Fenerbahce and West Ham in his career - another member of his family to have represented Nigeria.
Explained: Why Dike picked USMNT
On the allegiance poser that he faced, Dike has told ‘Beast Mode On’: "When I was younger, that was the thing - you’re going to be part of the Super Eagles. My brother is trying to get me to play with Nigeria. When I was younger, to be honest, I fully thought ‘I’m playing for Nigeria’. Then when I went to MLS and started playing, I never went to any academies when I was younger, and the USA called me. I remember talking with my brother, with my family, and they were like ‘You know if you play with the USA, you’re not going to be able to play with Nigeria’. I was like ‘Yeah, I still want to do it’. At the end of the day, it’s your decision.
"Every footballer wants to represent their country. Fortunately, I have Nigeria and the USA - I grew up in the USA, I have my Nigerian roots. It was a big part of me, a country I grew up in my entire life. I wouldn’t brush it aside or leave it for something that may not even happen. Nigeria has tons of phenomenal strikers, who knows if I would even have been called by Nigeria. Even then, I’m looking at the USA and thinking ‘they have got an exciting squad here’ - Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Serginio Dest, there are tons of big names going around. I’m like ‘I can be part of this’. It’s an honour, I love this and want to be a part of this."
He added: "Back in Nigeria, people would have loved for me to represent the Super Eagles. My parents would potentially rather have me represent the Super Eagles as well, but my parents are always going to be proud of what I do. I don’t think there is necessarily any pressure. Everybody is just happy to see me succeeding at the highest level."
Competition to be USA's starting striker
Dike faces plenty of competition for attacking roles in the United States’ ranks, not least from domestic club rivals such as Josh Sargent of Norwich, Haji Wright at Coventry and Derby star Patrick Agyemang. Monaco’s Folarin Balogun and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi are also plying their trade in Europe.
Dike said of embracing the challenge he has been presented with: "Naturally you are going to have pressure knowing that you are one of the people that has been selected, in a country like the United States, to go and represent them on the pitch. You have to honour that. You have to go and compete, and know that there are tons of people that are 1, looking up to you and 2, tons of players that are trying to take your spot.
"Luckily we are in an exciting time where the country is doing very well, so there is always going to be pressure - like ‘okay, I have to try and be a catalyst to help this team moving forward - playing well with them, competing in Gold Cup, competing in Nations League, competing in the World Cup’. I love it. You love the pressure, that’s what we all play for. We all play for big moments, we all play to compete, that’s what we do naturally. We wouldn’t be footballers if we weren’t competitors. Any time I’m there, you feel the pressure but I see it as fuel."
Will Dike play for the USMNT at 2026 World Cup?
Dike has not represented his country since 2023, while the last of his three goals for the USMNT was recorded in 2021. He is, however, in contention for 2026 World Cup selection, ahead of a tournament on home soil, and will be eager to avoid any more setbacks at club level.
