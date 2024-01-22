Nigeria go through! Super Eagles progress to knockout rounds thanks to Opa Sangante error as Victor Osimhen draws a blank in narrow Africa Cup of Nations win

Nigeria go through! Super Eagles progress to knockout rounds thanks to Opa Sangante error as Victor Osimhen draws a blank in narrow Africa Cup of Nations winPeter McVitieGettyNigeriaAfrica Cup of NationsGuinea-Bissau vs NigeriaGuinea-BissauNigeria booked their place in the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations thanks to a narrow win against Guinea-Bissau on Monday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSangante own goal settled matchNigeria through as runners-upGuinea-Bissau crash out of AFCON