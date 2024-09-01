Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeNico Williams explains why he preferred Athletic Club stay amid 'approaches from many clubs' for Barcelona targetBarcelonaAthletic ClubTransfersLaLigaNico Williams revealed that he always "wanted to be at Athletic Club" amid "approaches from many clubs" for the Barcelona target.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWilliams had a host of suitors after the EurosBarcelona seemed to be the frontrunnersForward focussed on realising European dream with AthleticArticle continues below