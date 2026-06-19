Nico Williams wants a lifetime contract at Athletic Club as ex-Barcelona target dismisses further transfer talk

The forward has endured an incredibly challenging domestic campaign blighted by severe fitness issues, including a painful bout of osteitis pubis that ruled him out of a crucial European semi-final. After recovering, a subsequent muscular injury sustained during a clash with Valencia forced him to miss three consecutive matches against Espanyol, Celta Vigo and Real Madrid, though national team boss Luis de la Fuente maintained complete faith in his capabilities.

Williams added: “There are injuries that just leave you shattered. Pubalgia is incredibly frustrating because one day you see the light at the end of the tunnel, and the next day you feel terrible. It can drag on indefinitely, but I have already recovered from that.

“This injury is different because there is a fixed recovery time of three or four weeks. Right now I feel good, but obviously, there is a risk of relapse; the muscle might be fatigued and tear again. But the boss gives plenty of reassurance and confidence to those of us who are in this phase.

“The plan was for me to get a few minutes to find my match sharpness, which is very important. The boss gave me those minutes, and I am very grateful for the opportunity and to keep building up my rhythm."