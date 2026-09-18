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'I thank my teammate' - Nick Woltemade hails Nico Gonzalez's penalty gesture as Juventus crush NEC Nijmegen
Woltemade off the mark after selfless Gonzalez act
Woltemade has opened up on the significance of his first goal for the club, acknowledging a selfless gesture from Gonzalez that allowed him to get off the mark. The 24-year-old German forward was handed the ball by Gonzalez when a penalty was awarded, allowing him to convert from the spot and make it 3-0. It was a vital moment for the former Newcastle United man, who had faced scrutiny from the Italian press following his first few appearances in Turin.
The striker was quick to credit his strike partner for the opportunity. "Honestly, you can play as well as you want, but for a striker, scoring is always the most important thing. This will help me settle in and gain self-confidence. I'm very happy and I thank my teammate for leaving me the penalty," Woltemade told Sky Sports Italia.
- AFP
Hails squad composure and home momentum
Woltemade expressed immense satisfaction with both the team's collective performance and the final result. Acknowledging that no match at this level comes easy, he praised his side's resilience and execution against a formidable opponent. The forward emphasized how vital home form is for building momentum, and noted that the squad successfully navigated a tough challenge through patience and composure.
"I'm happy, especially with the result. Winning at home is always positive, no game is easy, I think we did pretty well. We knew it would be a tough match. Obviously I'm happy to have scored the first goal, overall it was a good night in every way," he emphasized.
Reflections on Life in Turin
The goal comes at a perfect time for Woltemade, who is still navigating the challenges of moving to a new country and a significantly different league. The striker admitted that he is still living in a hotel while searching for a permanent apartment in Turin, making the adjustment on the pitch even more impressive.
"Obviously, it's all very new for me. I'm in a new country and with a new language. I still have to find an apartment, for now, I'm in a hotel . I learn something new every week. I'm still not happy with how I'm playing. I want to continue improving , and then I think about helping the team," Woltemade noted.
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The call-up for international duty
Despite the early criticism from some sections of the media, his potential has not gone unnoticed by the German national team, as he was recently included in the DFB squad by new head coach Jurgen Klopp. Woltemade is likely to travel to the national team camp in a much better mood.
"I'm happy. Playing for the national team is always great; there are so many strong players. I'm excited, especially to see all the new players. But first, there's a match on Sunday, and then I'll think about Germany," Woltemade concluded.
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